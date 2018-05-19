  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
What would you like to ask the head of the Referendum Commission?

We’re putting them to Justice Isobel Kennedy in a Facebook Live.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 19 May 2018, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,961 Views No Comments
Isobel Kennedy
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Isobel Kennedy
Isobel Kennedy
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE REFERENDUM TO repeal or retain the Eighth Amendment is now just days away, and most people will still have a lot of questions on their mind.

There’s where the Referendum Commission comes in. It is set up for each plebiscite in Ireland, aiming to “explain to the public what the referendum proposal means, make sure people know a referendum is being held, and encourage people to vote”.

You’re likely to have received its official literature in the post, explaining important details about the upcoming referendum. If not, you can take a look here.

We’re putting your questions to the chair of the Referendum Commission, Justice Isobel Kennedy, in a Facebook Live interview on Monday afternoon.

Email them to nicky@thejournal.ie.

There are several issues relating to the referendum that would not fall under Kennedy’s remit, such as assessing claims made by either side – for this side of things, check out our extensive Q&A on the referendum here.

