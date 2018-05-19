What would you like to ask the head of the Referendum Commission?

THE REFERENDUM TO repeal or retain the Eighth Amendment is now just days away, and most people will still have a lot of questions on their mind.

There’s where the Referendum Commission comes in. It is set up for each plebiscite in Ireland, aiming to “explain to the public what the referendum proposal means, make sure people know a referendum is being held, and encourage people to vote”.

You’re likely to have received its official literature in the post, explaining important details about the upcoming referendum. If not, you can take a look here.

We’re putting your questions to the chair of the Referendum Commission, Justice Isobel Kennedy, in a Facebook Live interview on Monday afternoon.

There are several issues relating to the referendum that would not fall under Kennedy’s remit, such as assessing claims made by either side – for this side of things, check out our extensive Q&A on the referendum here.