  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can't paint over a movement': Repeal mural removed from Temple Bar (again)

The Charities Regulator has defended its decision to say the Project Arts Centre could lose its charitable status if the mural remained.

By Nicky Ryan Monday 23 Apr 2018, 2:38 PM
2 hours ago 6,983 Views 71 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3973134
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

A REPEAL THE Eighth mural in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been partially painted over after the centre who hosted it was told it may lose its charitable status because of it.

Supporters of the artwork believe it will spark a conversation around the use of political art, as well as potentially encouraging those calling for a Yes vote to campaign more actively.

The Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar had previously painted the artwork on the side of its building in 2016, but it was found to be in violation of planning laws and was removed.

Earlier this month it returned to the side of the building, located on East Essex Street, as it fell under the category of ads for referendums and elections, meaning it did not require planning permission.

However, the Charities Regulator issued the centre with a warning last week  that it would risk losing its charitable status if the mural remained.

“The Charities Regulator has informed Project Arts Centre that the display of Maser’s Repeal the 8th artwork is ‘political activity’ and that we are therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with our ‘charitable purpose’,” a statement from the centre explained.

The centre made the decision to remove the mural, which had been created and painted by world-famous street artist Maser.

0210 Cian OBrien painting over Repeal mural_90543081 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

However, a statement issued today by the Charities Regulator said the determination to declare it a political advertisement rather than a piece of art was inadvertently made by the Project Arts Centre itself:

In its response to the Charities Regulator, the Project Arts Centre stated that it was facilitating the display of art and not engaging in political activity.  However, the Charities Regulator noted that on the charity’s website, the charity stated that it was relying on an exemption relating to political advertisements under the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, which enabled it to publicise the political advertisement without the requirement for planning permission.
By doing so, the Project Arts Centre had itself classified the mural as a political advertisement, as opposed to the Charities Regulator making that determination.

The regulator stressed that many charities who are campaigning on both sides of the referendum are doing so in a way that is compliant with legislation:

The Charities Regulator notes that there are registered charities currently campaigning on both sides of the referendum debate, which are doing so in compliance with their obligations under the Charities Act 2009 because they are advancing a political cause which directly relates to their charitable purpose.
The Charities Regulator considers that the charity trustees of the Project Arts Centre, by publicly displaying a political advertisement related to the Eighth Amendment referendum on the charity’s  premises using a planning exemption reserved for political advertising, are engaging in political activity that is not directly related to the advancement of the charity’s charitable purpose, which is the advancement of education.

A crowd protesting the need to remove the mural gathered at the scene, holding signs which read ‘You can’t paint over a movement’.

“We’ve made the decision, despite the very restrictive legislation, to take the mural down today,” artistic director Cian O’Brien told TheJournal.ie and who removed the mural, “but to begin a longer conversation around censorship and political art, and how artists actually engage with political issues when you have legislation like this that really shuts down any debate or conversation.”

Related Read

22.04.18 Council enforces ban so referendum groups can't use community venues for public meetings

O’Brien said the centre has a long history, dating back to the 1960s, of the engaging with political issues, and cited the mural as an example of how a piece of art can spark debate.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said the removal of the mural ‘raises very serious concerns for freedom of expression and freedom of association in Ireland’.

Liam Harrick, director of ICCL, said it raises ‘serious questions’ about the role of the Charities Regulator:

Does this apply to referendums only, or are we likely to see a much wider role for the regulator in relation to expression by organisations and institutions? There is a real danger that this action might lead to a complaints to the Charities regulator being used as a tool to harass civil society organisations.

Labour senator Ivana Bacik said it was a ‘shame’ in the context of the referendum  that the mural was being removed, but said it was important that the Project Arts Centre be fully compliant with the charity regulations.

DbdcOfyXkAARopa Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

“People are understandably annoyed, and feel it is a form of censorship of the arts, but censorship does take many forms and Project had to remain compliant with legislation.

I do feel as legislators, this event has really highlighted for us the need to revisit our legislation on charity regulation… to look again at definitions of political purposes and look at what charities can and can’t do legally.

Bacik said she hoped the event would ‘galvanise’ supporters of a Yes vote in the coming weeks of referendum campaigning.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Life as a woman with HIV: 'We're stigmatised because we're looked upon as if we're easy'
41,422  6
2
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
36,059  45
3
Two teens arrested and more sought after vicious attack on girl (16) left her with severe facial injuries
35,338  26
Fora
1
'One mentor told me to bat my eyelashes and look pretty for investors and I'll be fine'
351  0
2
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
254  0
3
What new European rules to stop 'unfair' grocery deals could mean for the Irish food sector
213  0
The42
1
'I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office'
113,118  38
2
O'Mahony: 'I'm tired of learning lessons... I'm tired of losing semi-finals'
50,496  109
3
Munster's dire first-half leaves them with too much to do against Racing
37,023  181
DailyEdge
1
16 of the oddest Amazon reviews of Irish films
6,801  4
2
9 of the most memorable weather forecasting moments in recent history
6,075  1
3
Thandie Newton said she found it 'very painful' to be excluded from the #TimesUp movement
5,984  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
Breakdown: Average number of public patients per GPs across the country
Almost half of voters want to repeal Eighth Amendment
GARDAí
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
'An attempt to suppress democracy': Removal of Labour's referendum posters reported to gardaí
ABORTION
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?
'They're confused - they don't know what to believe': Canvassing for hearts, minds (and votes) in the Dublin commuter belt
RIP
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
World's oldest person dies at 117
'You never know what battle someone is going through': Tributes paid to Verne Troyer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie