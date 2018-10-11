This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Naughten admits more private meetings with head of broadband bidding group

Richard Bruton is to take over the role of Communications Minister temporarily.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 4:47 PM
45 minutes ago 5,089 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4280859

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

RICHARD BRUTON HAS been appointed to temporarily hold the role of Minister for Communications after Denis Naughten resigned this afternoon. 

The Taoiseach made the announcement in the Dáil this afternoon.

Naughten had come under pressure due to his meetings with the head of the only group bidding for the National Broadband Plan contract.

Naughten had earlier admitted to attending a dinner with David McCourt – head of the Granahan McCourt consortium – in New York in July, while yesterday it emerged that the minister facilitated a lunch in the Dáil for McCourt’s daughter in April.

Varadkar told the Dáil today that he had a private meeting with Naughten last night, and was told after midnight by Naughten that he remembered he had had a private dinner with David McCourt.

Varadkar said that this morning he met with Naughten again, who told him that he had at least three other private dinners with McCourt, with no officials present. There were no minutes of these meetings.

“I have no doubt that his intentions were honourable at all points but I do believe he left himself open to allegations” of an inappropriate relationship with McCourt, and could have brought the National Broadband Plan tendering project into question, jeopardising it, said Varadkar. 

Varadkar said that Naughten had given his resignation to him in writing, and that he is now to assign Richard Bruton to the role temporarily.

The Taoiseach said that sometimes in his role he has to make decisions that “may cause deep personal distress”, adding that he has known Naughten for 20 years.

1749 Richard Bruton_90544483 Richard Bruton Source: Eamonn Farrell

Naugthten had earlier told the Dáil today that he had offered to pass over the NBP process to his junior minister, or to another line Cabinet minister, but this offer was refused by the Taoiseach. 

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with Denis Naughten last night. 

“The Taoiseach does not have confidence in me,” Naughten said this afternoon.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Naughten said he was left in a difficult position, where the opposition had not called for him to step aside, nor had the Taoiseach, but added that he had to reflect himself. 

Do I wait for that decision myself, to resign, or do I wait for someone else to make that decision for me?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    102,088  71
    2
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    80,870  45
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    64,626  61
    Fora
    1
    		Paddy Cosgrave says he'll move Moneyconf from Dublin if there's another falling out with officials
    312  0
    2
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    224  0
    3
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    199  0
    The42
    1
    		Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    24,354  26
    2
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    23,472  43
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer insists Las Vegas sexual encounter was 'completely consensual'
    18,299  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Channing Tatum and Jessie J were dropping hints about their relationship all over the place
    7,605  0
    2
    		Finding Joy finally landed, but how did the nation take to Amy Huberman's latest role?
    5,479  2
    3
    		Will you be buying Dyson's snazzy new hair tool that comes with a fairly hefty price tag?
    4,999  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    Man (54) was 'savagely beaten' and stripped following drunken row over a cigarette, murder trial hears
    Man found guilty of manslaughter of Louth taxi driver
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    GARDAí
    Children went 'missing' from Tusla care home more than 100 times in twelve-month period
    Children went 'missing' from Tusla care home more than 100 times in twelve-month period
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    'No credible evidence' O'Sullivan 'played any part' in campaign against McCabe
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie