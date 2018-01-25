Police focusing search for Irishman missing in Vienna on Danube river area

THE SEARCH FOR missing Irishman Ross Hanlon has been expanded as Vienna police search the Danube river.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy in Co Meath was last seen in Vienna at 2am on Friday.

The 21-year-old had travelled to the city with college friends. He was last seen outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area.

Ross is described as being 5’9″ tall and of medium build.

His family – his father, brother and girlfriend – have travelled over to Vienna this week to assist in finding him.

Ross’ brother Craig Hanlon posted an update on Facebook, confirming that the search efforts have now been stepped up.

“The police are stepping up their search of the river with sonar and more resources,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped and all the kind messages of support. Hang in there Ross, we are going to get you home.”

A spokesperson for Vienna Police told TheJournal.ie that the Danube canal has been searched, but all efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

“As usual in such cases, a criminal investigation unit of the Vienna PD CID is working the case, trying to trace back Mr Hanlon’s movements that night,” the spokesperson said.

One line police are pursuing is that he may have fallen into the canal.

An online fundraising campaign was launched earlier this week to support the search effort.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it is providing consular assistance.