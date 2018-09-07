This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair threatened with 'the biggest strike action the company has ever seen'

Unions in Belgium, Holland, Italy and Spain threatened to take part in strike action in the last week of September.

By AFP Friday 7 Sep 2018, 7:52 PM
42 minutes ago 5,814 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4225275
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

RYANAIR HAS SAID it no longer plans to transfer jobs and planes to Poland after a deal with pilots – but faced a fresh Europe-wide strike.

In a joint statement released today, unions across Europe threatened “the biggest strike action the company has ever seen” over their members’ working conditions.

The strike, so far organised by unions in Belgium, Holland, Italy and Spain, is scheduled for the last week in September, with an exact date due by next Thursday.

However the walk-out could be called off should a meeting of Ryanair shareholders on 20 September meet union demands, the statement added following a meeting in Rome.

Separately, Ryanair said it had decided “to restore six Dublin-based aircraft which were due to transfer to Poland in November”. The airline announced it would do this after it reached a deal with its Irish-based pilots earlier this week.

It added: “The related protective notices issued to 300 Dublin pilots and cabin crew in July have also been withdrawn.”

In July, Ryanair issued 90 days’ notice to more than 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew under plans to cut its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24 aircraft for the forthcoming northern hemisphere winter.

Ryanair had blamed the move on a downturn in bookings and plane ticket prices in Ireland, partly owing to strikes by Ireland-based pilots.

Since then, the pilots have voted to accept an agreement on improved working conditions.

Ryanair last month faced a coordinated 24-hour strike by pilots, causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights across Europe, affecting thousands of passengers.

While the carrier is for the first time recognising unions across Europe that represent its pilots and cabin crew, staff are unhappy that improvements have yet to be made on pay and other conditions.

From Rome, the joint union statement said that “after a long summer of talks, meaningless meetings and an escalation of an industrial dispute that ended up in the first pan-European strike action in the history of Ryanair”, unions had no choice but to hold the September walk-out.

But a final decision on staging the biggest strike yet would hinge on the outcome of the September 20 meeting of shareholders, it said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Northern Irish Secretary admits she didn't understand 'nationalists don't vote for unionist parties'
    48,914  82
    2
    		US actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82
    40,171  56
    3
    		Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler to divorce after 25 years of marriage
    39,002  68
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    764  0
    2
    		Once worth $800m, Tintri is winding up its Cork business after flirting with bankruptcy
    368  0
    3
    		Galway medical device maker Novate Medical has been sold for up to $150m
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		Player ratings: How we scored Ireland in their dismal defeat against Wales
    50,610  82
    2
    		Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    36,415  94
    3
    		Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner suffers torn cruciate in club game
    21,619  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Coleen Nolan quits Loose Women and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row
    10,142  0
    2
    		Skin Deep: These recent eyeshadow palettes are actual worth buying
    6,063  0
    3
    		Only A True Shrek 2 Expert Can Score 100% On This Quiz
    5,301  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man arrested over fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    CORK
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork
    HOUSING
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie