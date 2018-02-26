European pilots group calls for Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary to resign

A GROUP REPRESENTING Ryanair pilots across Europe has called for the airline’s CEO Michael O’Leary to resign, according to reports.

In an article published by Reuters, it says a letter was sent to O’Leary by the European Employee Representative Council (EERC), an unofficial body that seeks to improve conditions for pilots.

Ryanair responded by saying that the group had “no legal standing”, echoing comments that it had made previously about the group where it said it wouldn’t engage with an unofficial body.

This evening, they issuing the following statement to TheJournal.ie:

“The EERC, and their letters, have no legal standing or validity.

Ryanair pilots continue to accept pay increases of 20% (so far accepted by over 80% of Ryanair pilots) which shows that Ryanair pilots do not pay any attention to this ‘so called’ EERC either.

Last December, Ryanair said it would reverse its three-decade policy and recognise external pilots and cabin crew unions.

While the airline managed to reach an agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association, it’s had no luck yet with the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, accusing it – and other European unions – of wasting time at the negotiation table.

The airline has previously urged Irish pilots to bypass the union – which represents Dublin-based Ryanair and Aer Lingus pilots – and accept a 20% pay hike offer.

O’Leary warned investors earlier this month that “unions representing competitor airlines will wish to test our commitment to our low-cost, high pay/high productivity model to disrupt our operations”.

He assured his backers that Ryanair is prepared to “face down any such disruption”.

