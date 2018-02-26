  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

European pilots group calls for Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary to resign

Ryanair said that the group in question had “no legal standing or validity”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 26 Feb 2018, 10:32 PM
7 hours ago 11,327 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3873855
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary in August 2017.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary in August 2017.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary in August 2017.
Image: DPA/PA Images

A GROUP REPRESENTING Ryanair pilots across Europe has called for the airline’s CEO Michael O’Leary to resign, according to reports.

In an article published by Reuters, it says a letter was sent to O’Leary by the European Employee Representative Council (EERC), an unofficial body that seeks to improve conditions for pilots.

Ryanair responded by saying that the group had “no legal standing”, echoing comments that it had made previously about the group where it said it wouldn’t engage with an unofficial body.

This evening, they issuing the following statement to TheJournal.ie:

“The EERC, and their letters, have no legal standing or validity.

Ryanair pilots continue to accept pay increases of 20% (so far accepted by over 80% of Ryanair pilots) which shows that Ryanair pilots do not pay any attention to this ‘so called’ EERC either.

Last December, Ryanair said it would reverse its three-decade policy and recognise external pilots and cabin crew unions.

While the airline managed to reach an agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association, it’s had no luck yet with the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, accusing it – and other European unions – of wasting time at the negotiation table.

The airline has previously urged Irish pilots to bypass the union – which represents Dublin-based Ryanair and Aer Lingus pilots – and accept a 20% pay hike offer.

O’Leary warned investors earlier this month that “unions representing competitor airlines will wish to test our commitment to our low-cost, high pay/high productivity model to disrupt our operations”.

He assured his backers that Ryanair is prepared to “face down any such disruption”.

- with reporting by Fora.ie

Read: Aer Lingus passengers will have to pay up to €60 for the return of lost items

Read: Ryanair’s Q3 profits up by 12%, but O’Leary warns that 2018 will be a ‘bumpy year’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange snow-ice warning issued for seven counties as temperatures set to plunge to -7
149,282  100
2
Five people dead after explosion in Leicester
88,856  30
3
Here are the plans in place to get Ireland through Storm Emma
78,593  89
Fora
1
A huge investment firm has taken control of Ireland's biggest hotel
960  0
2
Aer Lingus passengers will have to pay up to €60 for the return of lost items
669  0
3
Poll: Should Dublin Port be uprooted for housing?
529  0
The42
1
Jamie Heaslip announces his retirement with immediate effect
65,073  113
2
RTÉ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June
42,828  80
3
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
31,930  15
DailyEdge.ie
1
The outrageous extension on last night's Room to Improve certainly divided viewers
20,545  9
2
13 of the best tweets about the impending 'Beast from the East'
12,085  1
3
This girl posted a photo of her legs on Twitter and everyone got really confused
10,050  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Dublin school teacher loses â¬75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
Clare auctioneer 'of some standing' jailed for raping his friend's daughter
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
OPINION
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer
WEATHER
Planning to drive this week? Here's the advice for car-owners ahead of the severe wintry weather
Planning to drive this week? Here's the advice for car-owners ahead of the severe wintry weather
Here are the plans in place to get Ireland through Storm Emma
PHOTOS: Many parts of Europe are under snow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie