This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A person who played God': Eleven year sentence sought for accused in Spain 'stolen babies' trial

New mothers were told their babies had died suddenly within hours of birth but they were given or sold to another family.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 9:59 PM
32 minutes ago 2,462 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4219288
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

SPAIN’S FIRST TRIAL l linked to thousands of suspected cases of babies stolen from their mothers during the Franco dictatorship wrapped today with prosecutors seeking 11 years jail for the elderly former gynaecologist in the dock.

Eduardo Vela, 85, a former gynaecologist at the now-defunct San Ramon clinic in Madrid, is accused of having in 1969 taken Ines Madrigal, now aged 49, from her biological mother and given her to another woman who then raised her and was falsely certified as her birth mother.

“In this country, a person who played God — changing people’s parentage, faking birth certificates like in my case and negating the right to know one’s origins — cannot remain unpunished,” Madrigal told reporters at the end of the hearing in Madrid.

She said she hoped the trial, whose verdict could come within a month, would help open “thousands of cases that are closed” even if she would never know who her real mother was.

Illegal trafficking

Activists say around 2,000 similar cases dating back to General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship of 1939 to 1975 have failed to make it to court in Spain because of a lack of evidence or because the time limit to file charges has passed.

In a dark and often overlooked chapter of the right-wing dictatorship, the newborns of some left-wing opponents of the regime, as well as of unmarried or poor couples, were removed from their mothers and adopted.

New mothers were frequently told their babies had died suddenly within hours of birth and the hospital had taken care of their burials, but in fact they were given or sold to another family.

Baby stealing began after Franco came to power following the 1936-39 civil war pitting left-wing Republicans against conservative Nationalists loyal to the general. It was part of an effort to purge Spain of Marxist influence.

It was expanded to take newborns from poor families as well as illegitimate babies, and went on as an illegal trafficking network during democracy until at least 1987 when a new law was introduced to better regulate adoption.

‘Historic’ 

Enrique Vila, a lawyer who has written extensively about the “stolen babies” scandal, said Vela’s trial could provide “moral” encouragement for other victims to bring forward lawsuits.

“There are dozens of doctors and nuns across Spain who are guilty” and who are still alive, he told AFP.

During questioning in the opening session of the trial on June 26, Vela said he could not remember details of how the clinic, which he ran for 20 years up to 1982 and is believed to have been a centre for baby trafficking, operated.

He added that the signature on Madrigal’s birth certificate was not his.

Vela — the first person prosecuted over the “stolen babies” scandal which broke in the media in the 1980s — was due to return to the witness stand the following day but instead he went to hospital after falling ill.

He is accused of falsifying official documents, illegal adoption, unlawful detention and certifying a non-existent birth.

The probe into the case was not without its difficulties, with a policeman declaring in court that Vela burnt his clinic’s archives.

But the agent insisted that “there was a plot to which Mr. Vela probably belonged” that consisted in taking babies from single mothers who were in shelters that were often run by religious orders.

Jesuit priest involved? 

Emilie Helmbacher, a French journalist, also testified by videoconference.

In an investigation in Madrid in December 2013, she used a hidden camera to record Vela as he appeared to confess to having given Madrigal away as a “gift” in June 1969.

In the recording, he said “Ines Madrigal’s mother did not pay” for her.

Vela’s lawyer Rafael Casas criticised the hidden camera recording and said his client had “nothing to do” with what he is accused of.

Another witness, Paz Gordon, who stepped in as godmother for Madrigal’s baptism, told the court that the actual mediator in her case was a Jesuit priest.

The cases echo events that took place during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship. Courts there have since handed down lengthy jail terms for the systematic theft of babies from political prisoners.

- © AFP 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    101,699  185
    2
    		'I'm afraid the time has come': BBC radio presenter says she has just days left to live
    64,009  25
    3
    		DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes €150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    40,454  44
    Fora
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    612  0
    2
    		A waitress who was sacked over a bad TripAdvisor review has been awarded €2,000
    528  0
    3
    		Pat McDonagh’s plans for a new Clare motorway plaza have been put on hold by the council
    301  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know something that's much, much worse than this and never could be compared to this'
    50,539  35
    2
    		Man-of-the-match, working in paediatrics, cruciate comeback and Dublin glory
    29,734  10
    3
    		'No player welfare issues exist': Mayo Ladies squad issue statement following controversial player departures
    28,068  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising Emma Willis for taking on Roxanne Pallett in her exit interview on Celebrity Big Brother
    40,140  7
    2
    		Victoria Beckham's finally broken her silence on all of those split rumours... it's The Dredge
    6,715  0
    3
    		MAC put up an unretouched photo of a model with lip hair, and people are very impressed
    5,387  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Fresh appeal for information over fatal hit and run that killed 76-year-old man in Limerick
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    DUBLIN
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes â¬150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes €150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie