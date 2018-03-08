  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Special Cabinet meeting to consider final wording of Eighth Amendment referendum

Ministers will also consider and publish the Referendum Bill which formally allows for a referendum to be called.

By Christina Finn Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 6:20 AM
5 hours ago 4,263 Views 56 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890511
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said the path is now clear for a referendum on the Eighth Amendment to be held in May.

Speaking after yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, the minister outlined the timetable set down by government.

The Cabinet will today meet to consider the Attorney General’s advice and the final wording to be put to the people in a referendum. The minister also plans to introduce the Referendum Bill into the Dáil this evening or Friday.

The bill formally allows for a referendum to be called.

The Dáil Business Committee will decide later today whether to grant the Taoiseach’s request for the Dáil to sit on Friday (which is unusual) in order to progress matters and give politicians time to debate the bill.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the Attorney General had requested time to consider the Supreme Court judgement which ruled the unborn had no other Constitutional rights outside the right to life in Article 40.3.3.

Referendum Bill and wording

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that while there have been delays and obfuscation regarding this issue down through the years, nobody could accuse him of causing any undue delay in calling a referendum on the issue.

“I do not want to make any mistakes either. When the Attorney General asks for a day to consider the written judgment, the Attorney General will get a day to consider the written judgment… If we can have the Bill in the House tomorrow [Thursday] night, we should. If not, we should have a full session on Friday,” said the Taoiseach.

Speaking outside Government Buildings, Harris said it was right and proper for the government to wait for the ruling before it took any further steps.

He also asked TDs to facilitate the passage of the referendum bill “so the people of Ireland can finally have their say”.

It is not believed that the debate on the referendum bill will be concluded today or Friday.

Policy paper

It is understood the minister may also detail the specifics contained in the government’s policy paper.

The policy paper, which will be published later today, sets out the main points contained in the proposed legislation that will be introduced if the public votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Heads of that bill of legislation will be published by the end of March.

There will be no surprises in the policy paper, which is expected to outline that unrestricted abortion would be allowed up to 12 weeks.

A woman requesting an abortion within this timeline will have to wait for a period of two or three days to consider her decision, though details on how this process will work has yet to be worked out.

Abortion will also be permitted without a time limit on grounds of a serious risk to the health of a woman. In this case, a termination will require the assessment of two medical practitioners.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Harris urged the public to repeal the Eighth Amendment:

If you believe that it is wrong that a women who is brutally raped has to carry her pregnancy to full-term in this country, you have to repeal the Eighth Amendment.
If you believe it is wrong that a women who has a fatal foetal abnormality in her pregnancy finds herself having to travel to Britain to bring back her baby’s remains in the boot of her car, you have to repeal the Eighth Amendment. If you believe it is wrong that women from every county in this country on a daily basis, or a weekly basis, travel abroad for a termination, you have to repeal the Eighth Amendment.
And if you believe it is wrong that women, our sisters, our daughters, our mothers, our wives, our neighbours, our work colleagues access abortion pills without medical supervision in the privacy and loneliness of their bedroom or their home, if you believe that’s wrong, you have to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Taoiseach wants Dáil to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn’t jeopardised>

Taking on vulture funds and using State lands: How the opposition is trying to fix Ireland’s housing situation>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
30,943  55
Fora
1
Bosses at LinkedIn and Wrigley have invested in this Irish social network for women
37  0
The42
1
BBC 'disappointed' to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights
11,613  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
3,302  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him â¬23,000
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000
What the 'unborn' ruling means for the Eighth Amendment referendum
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie