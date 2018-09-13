'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected

CONTROVERSIAL PLANS TO build more than 500 housing units beside a north Dublin park have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

Crekav Trading, part of developer Marlet, has proposed building 104 houses and 432 apartments on lands used by St Paul’s College, in Raheny as six playing pitches.

Permission, which is subject to more than 20 conditions, for the project was granted by the board in early April.

The plans have since resulted in heavy criticism from local residents and politicians, partly because the site sits next to the parkland area that includes St Anne’s Park.

A number of politicians have been objecting to the development over the past number of years, arguing that the land in question is not specifically zoned for residential housing.

At the time the decision was made to grant permission for the development, Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin expressed his disappointment, saying that it would have a “devastating effect on the environmental integrity of St Anne’s Park – a park which is the green lung of the northside”.

Since April, a number of High Court challenges have been brought against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the development.

Planning permission refusal

The decision to reject the planning permission has been welcomed by residents and politicians in the local area.

“This decision which follows High Court judicial review taken by the local community vindicates absolutely the opposition to this plan,” Ó Ríordáin said.

“I am delighted that An Bord Pleanála has seen sense and I will continue to fight for appropriate housing development on the northside.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán O’Moore said that he is “absolutely delighted” with the news.

“We weren’t expecting it at all, it really was a surprise,” he said.

“Everybody is absolutely over the moon about it. We’re delighted that’s what’s going to happen to it now.”

Fine Gael local area representative Jeff Johnston said that “this is a victory for local residents and the community who use the park”.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Marlet said: “Marlet notes today’s announcement by An Bord Pleanála, reversing their original decision to grant planning permission for 536 homes on lands on Sybil Hill Road, Raheny.

“While understandably disappointed with the outcome, we look forward to working with the bord on future strategic housing development projects with the objective of increasing the availability of sustainable and fully serviced housing in the Dublin region.”

The planning application had been made directly by the developer to An Bord Pleanála under a fast-track process for large housing projects, bypassing the local authority.

An Bord Pleanála’s decision can be read in full here.

With reporting by Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh