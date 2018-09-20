STORM ALI CAUSED widespread disruption and two deaths as it passed over Ireland yesterday.

In advance of yesterday’s storm, Met Éireann had predicted mean speeds between 65-80 km/h and gusts between 110-120 km/hr. Over the course of the day, most gusts fell into that range but two surpassed it.

The predicted winds meant that the storm met the criteria for a Status Orange warning under Met Éireann’s colour-coded warning system. An orange warning means people should “be prepared” for the conditions.

Facing questions about whether the government was prepared for the storm, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said suggested that people may be suffering from “storm fatigue” and “don’t really sit up and notice” unless there’s a Status Red warning.

But is this a fair assessment?

Today’s poll: Did ‘storm fatigue’ affect people’s preparedness for Storm Ali?

