Teenager charged over cordless drill attack that left woman 'gravely' injured

Railway Street, Strabane Source: Google Maps

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged in connection with an attack on a woman with a cordless drill in Co Tyrone yesterday.

The teenager has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and theft.

He is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow, 7 May.

The 38-year-old victim of the alleged assault, which happened in Strabane in the early hours of yesterday morning, was hospitalised with head injuries described as being “very serious” by the PSNI.

The charges brought will be reviewed by the North’s Public Prosecution Service.

