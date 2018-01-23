  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€200 million first-time buyers' scheme called 'subprime lending'

It will allow buyers to get mortgages for homes up to €320,000 in Dublin.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 5,624 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3811244
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A GOVERNMENT SCHEME that will supply first-time buyers will have a “modest” impact on house prices, but has been dubbed “subprime lending” by others.

The plan announced yesterday allows 1,000 prospective homeowners who don’t qualify for social housing buy a house with a government-backed mortgage.

It will allow buyers get mortgages for homes up to €320,000 in Dublin, Cork and Galway and €250,000 for the rest of the country.

The mortgages, which will be granted through local authorities, will be available to individual applicants whose annual gross income does not exceed €50,000 and to joint applicants who earn €75,000.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan was part of government plans to build thousands of houses.

“We are determined as a Government to increase the stock of social housing by 50,000 homes by 2021 under Rebuilding Ireland, with money securely ring-fenced to do this. After our first 18 months of work, we are ahead of target. Yet there are people in our communities who are not eligible for social housing, but who also cannot afford to rent or buy their own home.

“Home ownership is an important aspiration in a Republic of Opportunity. Opportunity is also about choice, and the Government recognises that some people want and need the flexibility that renting can bring. When more and more of a person’s or a household’s disposable income is going towards paying their rent or saving for a mortgage, or both, their opportunities are limited.”

However, the plan – which has been called a broad repackage of a scheme that allows buyers take variable mortgages from local authorities – has been met with scepticism and lukewarm reactions at best.

Investec analyst Owen Callan wrote that the mortgages were effectively targeted at “sub-prime mortgage borrowers”, but the plan would be an “additional tool in rounding out access to mortgage financing for the overall market”.

In comment for Davy Stockbrokers, economist Conal Mac Coille says that it will have an inflationary impact on the housing market, but this will be limited due to its scope.

“This limited scope will constrain the inflationary impact on the housing market. That said, media reports suggest that the scheme could be expanded if deemed a success.”

But other financial sources said that the plan represented “subprime lending”, giving mortgages to those who would not otherwise be able to get them and exposed the government to risk. Analysts say that the government may not be able to borrow money at rates comparable to those it is offering to first-time buyers.

They also worry that the limited scope – 1,000 buyers – would alienate other first-time buyers. They also warn that it could compel some people to get rejected for bank mortgages in order to qualify for a government-backed mortgage.

Affordability

22/1/2018 Housing Issues Eoghan Murphy. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) said that it hoped the loans – along with an affordable purchase scheme and an affordable rental scheme – would “represent a commitment to embed affordability in our housing system”.

ICSH CEO Dr Donal McManus said the loans are to be welcomed, but did nothing to tackle affordability issues.

“The €320,000 limit in the Greater Dublin Area still represents expensive housing. With regard to the Affordable Purchase Scheme, this is already underway, so there’s nothing new there.”

Auctioneers are also warning that the scheme will attract far more applicants than it can handle.

IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, predicted that the scheme would be over-subscribed, given its attractiveness combined with pent-up demand for homes.

Pat Davitt, IPAV’s Chief Executive said it is a most welcome move by the Minister. “This is the kind of initiative we’ve been seeking for some time. And it’s positive that it will be available immediately and for new or second-hand homes.

“However, it’s difficult to understand why such a good scheme is being confined to those who have had two refusals of mortgage from two lending institutions. Many who want to get onto the property ladder do not apply to lenders when they know they cannot meet the current criteria.”

Sinn Féin’s Eoin O’Broin called the plan a “rehash of the existing scheme” and said that he was worried “public funds will be used to facilitate the purchase of overpriced homes”. Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan said the plans don’t go far enough.

“The proposals on an affordable rental scheme only amount to pilot schemes. This is despite work having begun on this proposal in October 2015. Over two years later we have seen little progress while rents are at all-time highs.”

The website for the scheme is now online.

Read: First-time buyers will be able to get government-backed mortgages

Read: Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called ‘half-baked’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
86,313  21
2
First-time buyers will be able to get government-backed mortgages
46,616  178
3
Indian man convicted of rape of Irish woman in Kolkata
45,568  76
Fora
1
Amazon's massive new Dublin data centre has got the all-clear
761  0
2
The State is stumping up €200m to offer mortgages to sub-prime borrowers
555  0
3
Poll: Do you think the State should back cheap mortgages for first-home buyers?
243  0
The42
1
As it happened: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League
38,226  55
2
Schmidt's stocks look healthy as Ireland set off for sunny Spain
32,860  31
3
Everything you need to know about Ireland's Uefa Nations League draw
29,358  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are convinced that Frances McDormand subtly used her SAG speech to back Saoirse Ronan for the Oscar
13,478  5
2
Chris O'Dowd addressed the Hollywood pay gap in typical Chris O'Dowd fashion
9,382  0
3
Gwyneth Paltrow has given a first glimpse of her absolutely enormous engagement ring ... it's The Dredge
8,679  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Cocaine worth over â¬70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Saunas and high vitamin doses: The discredited Scientology-backed drug rehab programme slated for Meath
Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
Missing Galway man found safe and well
DUBLIN
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
HOTEL
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
18 people killed in Kabul Intercontinental Hotel attack, including 14 foreigners
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie