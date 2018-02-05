Gardaí investigating sudden death of on-duty taxi driver on Sunday morning

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating the sudden death of an on-duty taxi driver on James’ Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the man became unwell after an incident with a fare at around 4.30am.

He was treated at the scene and brought by ambulance to St James’ Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has been taken to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem has taken place.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating the case as a sudden death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.