This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tesco organic almonds recalled due to presence of Salmonella

A range of Tullyard Farm meat products are also being recalled due to processing in an unapproved facility.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 3 Sep 2018, 8:08 PM
24 minutes ago 1,012 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4217112

A BATCH OF Tesco Organic Almonds are being recalled by the grocery giant due to the presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that 200g bags of nuts with a best before date of February 2019 and a L8004010 batch code should be returned to a Tesco store. 

The almonds originated in the UK and Tesco has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought the implicated batch not to consume them.

The FSAI has also issued a withdrawal alert about a range of Tullyard Farm meat products because they were processed in an unapproved facility.

Tullyard Farm2

All batch codes and all best before dates of the following products are affected:

  • Tullyard Farm Smoked Dry Cure Rashers
  • Tullyard Farm Dry Cure Streaky Bacon
  • Tullyard Farm Meat & Poultry 7oz Beef Burgers
  • Tullyard Farm Meat & Poultry Mince Beef

The products are incorrectly labelled and carry inappropriate identification marks. No other Tullyard Farm products are known to be affected.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    49,226  145
    2
    		Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    48,481  136
    3
    		Poll: Do you plan to attend an anti-Trump protest?
    35,929  162
    Fora
    1
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    1,000  0
    2
    		Premier Inn is opening its first Dublin city-centre hotel in this long-vacant George's Street building
    581  0
    3
    		Kerry foreign-exchange giant Fexco is betting the cashless society is 'fake news'
    264  0
    The42
    1
    		'It does make you stay awake at night and struggle to sleep, and not want to get up in the morning'
    44,057  12
    2
    		'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    30,567  11
    3
    		Martin O'Neill confirms Harry Arter to take break from international football
    29,209  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett to give her first interview today since leaving Celebrity Big Brother
    10,390  6
    2
    		Hailey Baldwin breaks her silence on engagement to Justin Bieber...it's The Dredge
    8,146  1
    3
    		There's a viral Twitter theory that Drake's new album is all about having an affair with Kim Kardashian
    5,505  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    DUBLIN
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    PSNI
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner
    Man (36) released on bail following arrest in connection to bus destroyed by fire damage
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie