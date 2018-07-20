This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
So what now? Theresa May rejects the EU's Brexit backstop, saying it would create a border in the UK

“The government I lead will never be neutral in a union, we will always be in favour of it,” she said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 20 Jul 2018, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 9,630 Views 76 Comments
Brexit Source: PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has given an important speech in Belfast this morning, referencing the contentious Brexit ‘backstop’ and the Irish border issue.

In her speech, May spoke about a range of issues, including the representation of nationalists in Northern Ireland, Brexit, and the Irish border, but the most significant comments were about the ‘backstop’ agreement with the EU.

In her speech, May said that the EU’s suggestion that Northern Ireland would remain aligned with EU customs regulations in the event of no other solution to the Irish border wasn’t acceptable, and wouldn’t be accepted by a UK prime minister or the House of Commons.

She said that it would contradict the Good Friday Agreement, and that it was up to the European Union to suggest an alternative.

When pressed on what would be preferred, she said that it would be preferred if there was an actual customs agreement with the EU.

The EU and UK agreed in December to a Brexit backstop for Northern Ireland which means there would be “regulatory alignment” on the island of Ireland, but that they would also avoid a border along the Irish Sea.

There has been much speculation on whether the UK will backtrack on the ‘backstop’ agreement or the ‘Plan B’ arrangement for the relationship between Northern Ireland and the republic in the event of no other solution.

The UK government has asked that the whole of the UK be included in the backstop agreement – the EU said that this was unacceptable, and that the backstop was an exception to preserve the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I don’t accept that for one minute [that there is no backstop deal],” Tánaiste Simon Coveney said earlier this week. “The British government continually confirmed that they are committed to a backstop that deals with the Irish border question, and confirmed last March and in the White Paper as much.”

The UK premier is on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland during what is a crucial point in Brexit negotiations. There’s still no solution to the Irish border issue just months before the European Parliament and the House of Commons is scheduled to vote on a final deal.

During the first day of her visit to the North yesterday, May visited business owners and farmers along the border to discuss their concerns about the UK leaving the EU.

What did she say this morning?

Theresa may Source: Sky News

Quoting Churchill at one point, May reaffirmed her commitment to Northern Ireland as a part of the United Kingdom.

She said that as As the UK leaves the European Union, “striking trade deals across the world… that of course includes Northern Ireland”.

She said that Northern Ireland is “wholly original”, a “TV powerhouse supported by UK funds” and “2 million visitors as tourists to experience its beauty” every year.

Referencing those in favour of a united Ireland, she said that they are “absolutely committed to parity of esteem and want to work with all communities”.

The government I lead will never be neutral in a union, we will always be in favour of it.

She said that the fact that Drew Harris was to become the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána was an example of how much progress had been made.

Referencing the absence of a Stormont Executive for over a year and a half, she commended the North’s civil service for upholding the duties of government in absence of elected lawmakers.

But she added: “Effective and enduring devolved government is the right thing for the union”.

On the issue of a hard border, she said:

“I’ve said consistency that there can never be a hard border. During the referendum that the border must remain unchanged, you just have to speak to businesses along the border, who say it’s inconceivable. Neither would it be feasible for those in distribution chains.”

