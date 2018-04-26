  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump pick for top job withdraws over claims he was drunk at work and doled out drugs like 'candy man'

Dr Ronny Jackson had been touted to be secretary at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 6,210 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3980141
Dr Ronny Jackson said he was becoming a "distraction".
Image: J. Scott Applewhite/PA Images
Dr Ronny Jackson said he was becoming a
Dr Ronny Jackson said he was becoming a "distraction".
Image: J. Scott Applewhite/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs today following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.

The move marked the latest upset in an administration rocked by a series of firings and resignations in a little more than a year since Trump took office.

“I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson insisted that the allegations against him were false, but said he was withdrawing anyway due to the distraction they were causing.

“Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing – how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes,” Jackson said.

His withdrawal came just a day after he indicated that he would fight on, telling reporters that his shock nomination was “still moving ahead as planned”.

Trump said he had seen the writing on the wall about the nomination, but defended Jackson, saying he “would’ve done a great job”.

“These are all false accusations… they’re trying to destroy a man,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump sacked David Shulkin, the previous head of the 370,000-plus person Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in late March after he was accused of spending $122,000 (€100,000) on a nine-day trip to Europe with his wife, which included sightseeing at castles and taking in professional tennis matches.

‘Candy man’

The system has also come under criticism from many veterans and organisations for falling short, particularly in terms of psychiatric care for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Trump surprised even his closest aides a month ago with an evening tweet announcing Jackson was his pick to run the VA.

Jackson’s stock with Trump rose after he pronounced in January that the 71-year-old president was in “excellent” health.

After releasing the results from Trump’s physical, Jackson said “he has incredible genes and that’s the way God made him”.

The Navy rear admiral was the physician to presidents Trump, Barack Obama and George W Bush and was well-regarded by many current and former White House staff.

But he was widely seen as vastly underqualified to head the VA and already faced a tough battle for congressional confirmation.

Following the announcement of his nomination, a tidal wave of allegations surfaced over his behaviour, from passing out at work to dolling out drugs to staffers like the “candy man” and crashing a government vehicle.

Senate Democrats released a litany of allegations yesterday citing “conversations with 23 colleagues and former colleagues”.

The allegations included handing out sleeping tablets on Air Force One, opioids to at least one White House staffer and prescribing drugs for himself.

“On at least one occasion, Dr Jackson could not be reached when needed because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room,” according to a document released by Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders indicated that Jackson was staying on in his post at the White House, saying that “he is here at work today”.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
117,331  158
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
68,249  56
3
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
52,817  17
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
888  0
2
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
296  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
252  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
36,027  47
2
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
29,390  14
3
'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'
19,176  6
DailyEdge
1
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
10,247  2
2
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
10,019  0
3
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
6,350  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring
WhatsApp bans under 16s from using its app in Europe
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
HSE
Harris confirms women who may have received wrong smear test results to be informed by doctors
Harris confirms women who may have received wrong smear test results to be informed by doctors
Patients with missed cancer diagnoses may not be told by their doctors
Parents of baby who died after 22 minutes at Portlaoise Hospital 'extremely upset' over inquiry outcome
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie