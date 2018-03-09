  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump to hold historic first meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The meeting is expected to happen before the end of May.

By AFP Friday 9 Mar 2018, 6:33 AM
5 hours ago 14,705 Views 70 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893791
Copies of the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper sit in a pile at the paper's printing facility in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Copies of the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper sit in a pile at the paper's printing facility in Seoul, South Korea.
Copies of the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper sit in a pile at the paper's printing facility in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: Bloomberg via Getty Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has agreed to a historic first meeting with Kim Jong Un in a stunning development in America’s high-stakes nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Standing in front of the White House, South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong announced the first ever meeting between a US president and North Korean leader, which he said would take place by the end of May.

Chung had recently returned from Pyongyang, where he met Kim, who, he said “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible”.

Trump hailed “great progress” in the push to persuade Pyongyang to end its nuclear weapons programme.

“Meeting being planned!” he tweeted.

“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time.”

Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached.

News of the summit is the latest step in a quickening diplomatic detente that has seen North and South Korea exchange envoys.

Pyongyang also sent a delegation to the Winter Olympics in the South, which Seoul had dubbed the “Peace Games” and which saw the two countries marching under a unified flag.

The thaw came after a period of extreme tension between Washington and Pyongyang that sounded like the growing drumbeat of war.

Just months ago, Trump mocked Kim by calling him “little rocket man” and Kim returned the favour by describing Trump as “mentally deranged” and a “dotard”.

The United States and North Korea were foes throughout the Cold War and fought on opposite sides of a bloody war in the 1950s.

In the last two decades, they have been engaged in what is perhaps the world’s most dangerous nuclear standoff, with 30,000 US military personnel stationed just over the border in the South.

Paradigm shift 

Pyongyang’s decades-long race to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the continental United States has proved a problem for successive administrations.

Trump’s strategy has been to ramp up sanctions, tighten the diplomatic screws and regularly threaten military force.

The White House said in a statement that strategy of “maximum pressure” would stay in place, for now.

“We look forward to the denuclearisation of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain.”

But the prospect of a top-level meeting is a paradigm shift.

North Korean leaders have sought face-to-face talks with consecutive US presidents, who have rebuffed the idea as an effort to achieve strategic parity that does not exist.

Pyongyang now seems to have achieved its goal, while only agreeing to a temporary suspension of nuclear tests.

It is a gambit fraught with risk for Trump. On multiple occasions, Kim’s father Kim Jong Il dangled the prospect of talks and denuclearisation as a means of buying time, easing sanctions and dividing South Korea from its allies.

However his decision also carries historic echoes of Richard Nixon’s visit to communist China or Barack Obama’s overture to Cuba, both of which offered the hope of better ties.

Trump Holds a Meeting with Members of his Cabinet Source: Getty Images

Opening or trap? 

The table was set for the announcement on Tuesday when South Korea announced the North had stated there was “no reason” to hold on to its nuclear weapons “if military threats towards the North are cleared and the security of its regime is guaranteed”.

In the past North Korea has indicated that security guarantees mean the departure of US forces from the Korean peninsula and the end of a mutual defence treaty with the South.

The North was open to “frank” talks with the United States on denuclearisation and would suspend missile and nuclear tests while dialogue was under way, Chung said after returning from a meeting in Pyongyang.

Seoul also announced the two Koreas would hold a historic summit in the Demilitarised Zone next month.

Trump welcomed the move as “very positive”, though Vice President Mike Pence said the US position towards North Korea would not change “until we see credible, verifiable, and concrete steps toward denuclearisation”.

Japan, a key regional ally, hailed the summit announcement which it said was “on the premise of denuclearisation”, but added there would be no let up in the diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang.

Analysts, however, were damning, saying a US-North Korea summit was a win for Kim.

“It essentially provides him equal status with the US president and strengthens his bid to have North Korea be recognised as a de facto nuclear power,” said Evan Medeiros, of the Eurasia Group think tank, and a former Asia advisor to Barack Obama.

It “will not lead to North Korea’s denuclearisation. Instead, it will enhance the stature and legitimacy of Kim’s regime, give him more time to develop his nuclear weapons arsenal, and enable him to more effectively seek sanctions relief”.

Jeffrey Lewis, who heads the respected East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of Strategic Studies said Trump was dancing to Kim’s tune.

“This is literally how the North Korean film ‘The Country I Saw’ ends,” he wrote on Twitter.

“An American President visits Pyongyang, compelled by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim is not inviting Trump so that he can surrender North Korea’s weapons. Kim is inviting Trump to demonstrate that his investment in nuclear and missile capabilities has forced the United States to treat him as an equal.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Florida passes bill to restrict guns and arm some teachers

Read: Peanut butter and bourbon: The US and EU are on the verge of a tit-for-tat trade war

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (70)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
62,166  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
49,034  0
3
Irish physicist sentenced to 7 years in psychiatric hospital for attempting to kill professor with axe
45,808  15
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,740  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
1,267  0
3
Dublin IT jobs could be sent offshore in Aer Lingus's latest shakeup
291  0
The42
1
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
30,939  5
2
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
26,086  53
3
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
25,077  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
7,687  8
2
30 brilliant Irish women you need to follow on Twitter immediately
7,389  0
3
Which Inspirational Irish Woman Are You?
5,660  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
LEO VARADKAR
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
Varadkar to thank Choctaw Nation for support during Famine
'Ireland first': Donald Tusk says every EU leader 'wants to protect peace process and avoid hard border'
WOMEN
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights
'Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous'
FEMINISM
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
Mary McAleese says it's 'pure codology' that women can't become priests
Poll: Are you a feminist?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie