Risk of flooding again this evening but power back on in most homes after Storm Eleanor

Updated 5.45pm

PEOPLE LIVING IN towns along the south and west coasts have been warned that extreme conditions may cause damage and flooding in the wake of Storm Eleanor last night.

Storm Eleanor blew through the country overnight, with strong winds of up to 155 km/h and heavy rainfall.

Galway city was left with a massive clean up operation in the wake of the storm, after the city flooded due to the extreme weather and high tides.

As well as this, tens of thousands of homes were left without power but the majority have this restored by this evening.

A status orange wind warning for counties along the west and south coasts expired at 2pm this afternoon, but there have been warnings that further flooding could be likely.

Both Galway and Cork city councils have issued warnings that flooding could occur this evening.

The current forecast for this evening’s high tide at 6pm is 4.95 metres. Galway City Council, Fire Service, Gardai & Civil Defence will be on site from 5pm to 7pm & will have crews in place to close roads and provide additional sand bags if needed at short notice...(1 of 2) — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) January 3, 2018 Source: Galway City Council /Twitter

Cork City Council would like to advise that there is a risk of localised flooding on Morrison’s Island, Union Quay, Wandesford Quay and Crosses Green between 17.30 - 19.00 this evening #BeWinterReady — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) January 3, 2018 Source: Cork City Council /Twitter

The National Emergency Coordination Group on severe weather convened this morning to assess the situation in the wake of Eleanor and to review the weather ahead.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, chairman of the NECG Sean Hogan advised caution and said more disruptive weather could be on the way.

A street was blocked due to a fallen tree in Clondalkin in the wake of Storm Eleanor. Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/RollingNew

“There are unfortunately still some threats coming towards us,” said Hogan.

“Two separate wind episodes which allied with the high tides – and we are in a period of extreme high tides at the moment – pose a real threat to towns along the south and west coasts.

Hogan advised people in these towns to exercise caution.

“Whether it will transpire as the exact same situation as Galway and do the same damage we hope not but that potential exists on the south and west coasts,” he said.

Met Éireann’s latest forecast said that stormy and windy conditions will persist throughout the afternoon.

“Extremely windy early this afternoon with stormy conditions in parts of the west,” the weather service said.

There’ll be sunny spells and squally heavy showers, some thundery downpours occurring too, with the risk of local flooding especially over Connacht and Ulster.

Winds are due to moderate later this afternoon and evening.

Clean up

ESB said that of the roughly 150,000 customers who lost their electricity supply during the storm, power had been restored to over 140,000.

As of 5pm today, 2,000 customers who lost supply during the storm are still without power.

As well as this, 4,500 customers who lost supply this morning due to lightning and high winds are still without power this evening.

Crews continue to restore power to customers affected by Storm Eleanor latest info here https://t.co/kbDTN78RYs

Never approach fallen wires or damaged electricity network.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately by calling 1850 372 999.#Staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 3, 2018 Source: ESB Networks /Twitter

“ESB Networks teams from less impacted areas of the country have travelled and are deploying to help their colleagues in the worst impacted areas,” a spokesperson said.

With high winds and rain forecast again for tomorrow, further outages can be expected and we wish to remind members of the public to remain alert to damage to the electricity network.

People are advised to check the PowerChecker service for the latest updates on outages, to log any outages here, and to never touch or approach fallen or damaged wires.

A spokesperson said power was expected to be restored to all but small pockets of affected customers by tonight.

Galway flooding

Business owners and residents in Galway city have criticised government for the widespread flooding yesterday, saying that sufficient defences weren’t in place.

Responding to questions from reporters today, housing, planning and local government minister Eoghan Murphy said that there had been adequate preparations in place.

“There was adequate preparation and planning in place but every time we have an event like this we learn lessons,” he said.

“We have very sophisticated modelling techniques to look at different storm events as they come in. But we can’t predict all the vagaries of weather and sometimes things will happen that weren’t predicted in the models.

“But warning were given to local authorities… and it’s for the local authorities then to work on the warning they are given.

Sometimes though we won’t be able to predict everything that will happen and very unfortunately a number of business have been hit in Galway but we are there now with the supports in place to help those businesses get back up and running.

With reporting from Sean Murray