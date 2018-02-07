The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #RURAL IRELAND: A small village in Sligo, like so many others in Ireland, is fighting back to stop the closure of its post office.

2. #SHOW OF FORCE: US President Donald Trump has asked for a large-scale military parade through Washington to showcase US strength.

3. #SINGLE MARKET: The EU is seeking the power to restrict UK access to the single market post-Brexit if it violates agreed rules.

4. #REVIEW: Gsoc has launched a legal bid to get transcripts related to Garda Tony Golden’s killer.

5. #DELPHI: A new system will monitor newborns to detect brain injury.

6. #ALEX MASKEY: A Sinn Féin politician has defended calling Northern Ireland a “putrid little statelet”.

7. #WEATHER: It’s a freezing start to this Wednesday morning with frost and ice widespread throughout the country.

8. #CAVAN: A woman has been accused of faking the suicide of a housemate “who was murdered”.

9. #NOT HAPPENING: Communications Minister Denis Naughten has poured cold water on Fianna Fáil calls for review of the National Broadband Plan.