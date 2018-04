How many new schools is Ireland getting by 2022? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€6,360: The amount of money received by TDs in large donations last year, according to figures from the Standards in Public Office Commission.

30: The number of garda superintendents under investigation by GSOC.

200: The number of new jobs to be created in Cork by Supermac’s, it announced this week.

$42,000: The amount of money an Australian woman conned her family and friends out of by pretending to have cancer, in order to fund her party lifestyle.

12,000: The number of seats a planned new stadium in Inchicore from St Patrick’s Athletic will have when it’s built.

1996: The year an influential Irish tourism ad was released, which you can watch here.

€10 million: The cost of Dún Laoghaire baths due to be open in 2020.

42: The number of new primary and secondary schools to be built by 2022.

47: The number of years O’Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery was closed for, before it reopened this week.

8.5: The recommended limits of alcohol in pints that people in Ireland are advised to drink, which a global health study says should be lowered.