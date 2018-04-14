  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
How many new schools is Ireland getting by 2022? It's the week in numbers

Plus: How much money in large donations did TDs receive last year?

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 7:00 PM
43 minutes ago 1,017 Views 1 Comment
EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

â‚¬6,360: The amount of money received by TDs in large donations last year, according to figures from theÂ Standards in Public Office Commission.

30:Â The number of garda superintendents under investigation by GSOC.

200:Â The number of new jobs to be created in Cork by Supermacâ€™s, it announced this week.

$42,000:Â The amount of money an Australian woman conned her family and friends out of by pretending to have cancer, in order to fund her party lifestyle.

12,000:Â The number of seats a planned new stadium in Inchicore from St Patrickâ€™s Athletic will have when itâ€™s built.

1996:Â The year an influential Irish tourism ad was released, which you can watch here.

â‚¬10 million:Â The cost of DÃºn Laoghaire baths due to be open in 2020.

42:Â The number of new primary and secondary schools to be built by 2022.

47:Â The number of yearsÂ Oâ€™Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery was closed for, before it reopened this week.

8.5:Â The recommended limits of alcohol in pints that people in Ireland are advised to drink, which a global health study says should be lowered.

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

