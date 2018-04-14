How many new schools is Ireland getting by 2022? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

â‚¬6,360: The amount of money received by TDs in large donations last year, according to figures from theÂ Standards in Public Office Commission.

30:Â The number of garda superintendents under investigation by GSOC.

200:Â The number of new jobs to be created in Cork by Supermacâ€™s, it announced this week.

$42,000:Â The amount of money an Australian woman conned her family and friends out of by pretending to have cancer, in order to fund her party lifestyle.

12,000:Â The number of seats a planned new stadium in Inchicore from St Patrickâ€™s Athletic will have when itâ€™s built.

1996:Â The year an influential Irish tourism ad was released, which you can watch here.

â‚¬10 million:Â The cost of DÃºn Laoghaire baths due to be open in 2020.

42:Â The number of new primary and secondary schools to be built by 2022.

47:Â The number of yearsÂ Oâ€™Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery was closed for, before it reopened this week.

8.5:Â The recommended limits of alcohol in pints that people in Ireland are advised to drink, which a global health study says should be lowered.