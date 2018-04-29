  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'There will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 7:00 PM
15 minutes ago 165 Views No Comments
original (4) Source: Shutterstock

I can understand her frustration, I honestly can. It took time and you think, ‘How could it take so long to do that?’ It did take a long time, we deeply regret that it took a long time for this lady to be told. Having a cervical cancer diagnosis is a very difficult thing and has a big impact on the woman and her family. We profoundly regret that this has happened.

CervicalCheck director Professor Grainne Flannell speaking about Vicky Phelan’s court case over an incorrect smear test.

education 190_90542309 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

They could be our wives, our daughters, our sisters, our mothers, our nieces, our neighbours or people you go to work with today. They could be the wife or relative of the guy you play football with.

Minister Richard Bruton, who was out canvassing for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum, and encouraged more men to take an active role.

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube
I think the most important thing is to listen to south Asian and Indian people in this country and what their experience with it has been. Listening to voices means inclusion in the writers’ room. I really want to see Indian, south Asian writers in the writers’ room, not in a token way genuinely informing whichever direction this character takes.

Hank Azari, who has played Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on The Simpsons, said he would be willing to step aside.

Kanye West book Source: PA Images

We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.

Kayne West on his reinvigorated support for Donald Trump.

LAURENCE O TOOLE HEART II2A0005_90543521 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I said at the time it was stolen that the relic has no economic value but it is a priceless treasure that links the cathedral’s present foundation with its founding father, St Laurence O’Toole. It gives joy to my heart that the heart has been returned to the city.

Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, on the return of heart of St Laurence O’Toole after it was stolen in 2012.

UPI 20180427 Source: UPI/PA Images

There will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula.

The declaration from North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in as they met in a historic summit this week.

Liverpool Press Conference Source: Carl Markham

When I heard [for the] first time about it I cannot describe my emotions in English, to be honest. It was how it feels still, that it should never have happened. It should never have happened before and it should never happen in the future, and we all have to do everything to make sure that things like that will not happen anymore.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent an emotional message of support to Sean Cox and his family. He was attacked prior to the match.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

