I can understand her frustration, I honestly can. It took time and you think, ‘How could it take so long to do that?’ It did take a long time, we deeply regret that it took a long time for this lady to be told. Having a cervical cancer diagnosis is a very difficult thing and has a big impact on the woman and her family. We profoundly regret that this has happened.

CervicalCheck director Professor Grainne Flannell speaking about Vicky Phelan’s court case over an incorrect smear test.

They could be our wives, our daughters, our sisters, our mothers, our nieces, our neighbours or people you go to work with today. They could be the wife or relative of the guy you play football with.

Minister Richard Bruton, who was out canvassing for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum, and encouraged more men to take an active role.

I think the most important thing is to listen to south Asian and Indian people in this country and what their experience with it has been. Listening to voices means inclusion in the writers’ room. I really want to see Indian, south Asian writers in the writers’ room, not in a token way genuinely informing whichever direction this character takes.

Hank Azari, who has played Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on The Simpsons, said he would be willing to step aside.

We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.

Kayne West on his reinvigorated support for Donald Trump.

I said at the time it was stolen that the relic has no economic value but it is a priceless treasure that links the cathedral’s present foundation with its founding father, St Laurence O’Toole. It gives joy to my heart that the heart has been returned to the city.

Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, on the return of heart of St Laurence O’Toole after it was stolen in 2012.

There will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula.

The declaration from North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in as they met in a historic summit this week.

When I heard [for the] first time about it I cannot describe my emotions in English, to be honest. It was how it feels still, that it should never have happened. It should never have happened before and it should never happen in the future, and we all have to do everything to make sure that things like that will not happen anymore.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent an emotional message of support to Sean Cox and his family. He was attacked prior to the match.