  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concern changes to youth programme will lead to crime surge in 'at risk' areas

There were more than 17,000 referrals to this crime prevention programme in 2016.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 7:30 PM
2 hours ago 4,232 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893054
Image: Shutterstock/Frenzel
Image: Shutterstock/Frenzel

COMMUNITY GROUPS FEAR proposed changes to the structure of a programme aimed at moving young people away from crime will make it difficult for children and teens to engage with it.

The Garda Diversion Programme, which has been running since 1963, allows for children who get into trouble with the law to be cautioned rather than prosecuted. As part of this system, they may be asked to write an apology to a victim, take part in a sporting activity, or engage with a youth diversion project.

These projects are locally run, often by voluntary boards, and they offer education and employment training as well as sport, art and music activities. The Department of Justice is now proposing to centralise the programme and have projects run on a garda divisional basis, rather than at a more local level.

Fianna Fáil representative Mary Fitzpatrick, who is on the voluntary board for the Step Up project in Cabra, north Dublin, said replacing community-led, locally run projects with those run on a divisional basis will undo years of positive work in many areas.

She said she is concerned that the move would change the focus from preventative interventions that divert young people from crime, towards a more “prosecutorial model that criminalises young people”.

Currently there are more than 100 of these youth diversion projects across the country. The most recent report on the diversion programme in 2016 noted 17,615 referrals, with theft, public order and damage to property the main categories of offences.

Source: Irish Youth Justice Service

The Cabra project falls into two of the 28 garda divisions – DMR North Central and DMR West – which means it would have to bid for the tender to provide services across a very large area.

Fitzpatrick said the community now faces the prospect of losing the project completely and young people in the area who benefit from it may have to travel to other areas within the division in order to engage with the programme.

“For more than ten years Cabra’s Step Up programme has successfully engaged “at risk” young people, diverted them away from criminality and supported them towards responsible personal development and integration in our community,” Fitzpatrick said.

These are a cohort of young people who are often disengaged from their community and so can be extremely difficult to reach.  However, with local knowledge and a strong network of community contacts these young people have been reached and engaged in the programme.

She said this change is likely to lead to increased crime in local communities “where there are already insufficient [numbers of] gardaí on the ground to meet current policing demands”.

“There appears to be no regard or understanding of the adverse impact this is likely to have on the outcomes for ‘at risk’ young people, who need our support or for the wider community which values the reduction in crime the service has delivered.

No tangible evidence whatsoever had been offered to demonstrate any potential benefit to adopting a divisional approach.

‘Aware of concerns’

The Department of Justice said it is obliged to carry out a ‘call for proposals process’ in 2018 in relation to the provision of the Garda Youth Diversion Project (GYDP) services, to fully comply with EU funding requirements.

“GYDPs deliver a valuable service to young offenders and provide an effective and essential support to the operation of the statutory Garda Diversion Programme by An Garda Síochána,” it said.

“The call for proposals provides the opportunity to build on, update and improve the GYDP operating model, and it aims to ensure full coverage of GYDP of services in every Garda Division in the country, which does not exist at present.”

The Department  said it is is “very much aware of concerns expressed in some areas about the change to a garda divisional model”.

This and other issues raised by stakeholders are being considered as part of an extensive consultation process with a view to informing further development of the service delivery model in advance of finalising the full details of the call for proposals.

Following on from this consultation process it said it is expected that the call for proposals will be published during the second quarter of 2018.

Read: Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
So why won't insurance companies cover your 10-year-old car?
130,094  154
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
61,100  81
3
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
48,384  20
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
1,310  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,004  0
3
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
91  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
69,042  30
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
58,334  30
3
He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin
44,275  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
6,399  1
2
What Percent Paris Hilton Are You?
4,396  0
3
Mabel might be Robert Pattinson's new girlfriend, but she's so much more than that
3,895  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie