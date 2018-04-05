Yulia Skripal says her 'strength is growing daily', in first statement since Salisbury poisoning

Police in protective suits at The Maltings shopping centre following the nerve agent attack

UK POISONING VICTIM Yulia Skripal has said her “strength is growing daily”, as she released her first statement since the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Yulia Skripal and her father, ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, have been in hospital since last month after being found unconscious on a bench in the English town of Salisbury. The Skripals were poisoned by a nerve agent.

In a statement issued by London’s Met Police this afternoon, Yulia Skripal said: “I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to see my strength is growing daily.”

She said she is grateful for the interest in her wellbeing and for the messages of goodwill that she has received.

“I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated,” Skripal said.

“Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism,” she added.

I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my friends during this period of my convalescence.

Yulia Skripal did not comment on the current condition of her father.

The UK has blamed Russia for the poisoning, expelling diplomats in retaliation. Allies of the UK, Ireland among them, have followed suit in expelling Russian diplomats.

In response, the Kremlin has said it would be expelling an equal number of British diplomats.

It has persistently denied involvement in the poisoning.

In a press conference this afternoon, Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko said that Russia wanted full cooperation with Britain on the investigation into the nerve agent attack.

When asked whether Russia will ensure that British police have access to any Russian suspects, Yakovenko said that if there are any suspects, Russia is ready to co-operate.