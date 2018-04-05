  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yulia Skripal says her 'strength is growing daily', in first statement since Salisbury poisoning

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious in the English town of Salisbury on 4 March.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,313 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3941990
Police in protective suits at The Maltings shopping centre following the nerve agent attack
Image: Ben Birchall via PA Images
Police in protective suits at The Maltings shopping centre following the nerve agent attack
Police in protective suits at The Maltings shopping centre following the nerve agent attack
Image: Ben Birchall via PA Images

UK POISONING VICTIM Yulia Skripal has said her “strength is growing daily”, as she released her first statement since the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Yulia Skripal and her father, ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, have been in hospital since last month after being found unconscious on a bench in the English town of Salisbury. The Skripals were poisoned by a nerve agent.

In a statement issued by London’s Met Police this afternoon, Yulia Skripal said: “I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to see my strength is growing daily.”

She said she is grateful for the interest in her wellbeing and for the messages of goodwill that she has received.

“I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated,” Skripal said.

“Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism,” she added.

I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my friends during this period of my convalescence.

Yulia Skripal did not comment on the current condition of her father.

The UK has blamed Russia for the poisoning, expelling diplomats in retaliation. Allies of the UK, Ireland among them, have followed suit in expelling Russian diplomats.

In response, the Kremlin has said it would be expelling an equal number of British diplomats.

It has persistently denied involvement in the poisoning.

In a press conference this afternoon, Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko said that Russia wanted full cooperation with Britain on the investigation into the nerve agent attack.

When asked whether Russia will ensure that British police have access to any Russian suspects, Yakovenko said that if there are any suspects, Russia is ready to co-operate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
45,560  0
2
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
38,907  7
3
Pensioner arrested for murder after burglar stabbed to death in London
38,482  100
Fora
1
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
1,158  0
2
A tapas bar says turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
804  0
3
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
105  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final
45,846  81
2
Man City bus pelted with eggs, flares and glass bottles at Anfield
44,710  83
3
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one in Masters par-three competition
33,947  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
9 things that won't be included in the new sex education curriculum
8,089  1
2
John Krasinkski told an airport official he was married to Emily Blunt, but he wasn't having it
6,252  0
3
Cynthia Nixon was scarlet when fans applauded Big for getting Carrie a closet in the SATC movie
6,043  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
Up to 45,000 Irish Facebook profiles may have been affected by Cambridge Analytica data breach
Up to 87 million people impacted by Facebook data breach
GARDAí
Man arrested after â¬27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Man dies after being struck by car in Sligo
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
DUBLIN
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded â¬6,000 for unfair dismissal
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
RUSSIA
Yulia Skripal says her 'strength is growing daily', in first statement since Salisbury poisoning
Yulia Skripal says her 'strength is growing daily', in first statement since Salisbury poisoning
'Perverse', 'grotesque', 'idiocy' - Britain and Russia face off in tense meeting
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie