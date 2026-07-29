Sentencing of woman in prostitution case the latest court proceeding delayed by solicitor protest

THE SOLICITORS’ WITHDRAWAL of services continued to affect criminal cases today, including a case involving organised prostitution across the capital.

Brazilian woman Bruna Da Silveira (25) was listed for sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of participating or facilitating the activities of a criminal organisation.

Defending counsel Michael Lynn SC informed Judge Orla Crowe that his instructing solicitor would not be attending, “in solidarity with all other solicitors”.

Mr Lynn told Judge Crowe that the case involved a foreign national who was on remand in custody awaiting sentence. Judge Crowe said that in those circumstances the case should go ahead and she directed that it go to Judge Elma Sheahan for hearing immediately.

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After a delay of about 30 minutes, counsel informed Judge Sheahan that he was still not attended. He apologised to the court and to the four gardaí who had been waiting in court on the expectation that it was going ahead.

Judge Sheahan adjourned the case to Friday for a sentence hearing.

Da Silveira of Reilly Avenue, Dublin 8 pleaded guilty on 13 July to participating or contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation on dates between 10 July 2024 and 9 September 2025.

At an earlier appearance at Dublin District Court, evidence was heard that Da Silveira and three other defendants were arrested following an operation involving officers from Europol and the Brazilian Federal Police, who assisted the Garda National Protective Services Bureau in Dublin.

A team of 60 gardaí were involved in the multi-jurisdictional inquiry, the court heard. The court heard allegations that the defendants were linked to the recruitment in Brazil of vulnerable young women who were coerced into sex work here.

The allegations related to 10 brothels and the defendants were considered flight risks with no ties to this jurisdiction, an earlier bail hearing heard.