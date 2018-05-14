  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump pledges to protect jobs at Chinese telecom giant

“Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!”

By AFP Monday 14 May 2018, 7:07 AM
6 minutes ago 17 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4011098
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump said yesterday he was working with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to prevent telecom giant ZTE from going out of business after it was hit by an American technology sales ban.

Writing on Twitter, Trump said he had issued instructions for officials to come up with a rescue plan, saying too many jobs were at risk.

“President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast,” Trump said.

“Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!”

The concern for Chinese workers comes despite Trump’s slogan to “Make America Great Again” and his repeated vows to bring back US jobs, which he complains have been lost to other countries, particularly China.

“How about helping some American companies first?” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in response to Trump’s tweet.

ZTE, which employs 80,000 people, said last week that its major operations had “ceased” after being banned for seven years from buying critical American technology, raising the possibility of its collapse.

Its fiber-optic networks depend on US components and its cheap smartphones sold en masse abroad are powered by US chips and the Android operating system.

Trade war fear

US officials imposed the ban because of what they said were false statements by the firm over action it claimed to have taken regarding the illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea. ZTE pleaded guilty to the charges in March last year and was hit with $1.2 billion in fines.

Trump has insisted that relations between Washington and Beijing have never been better and he has been working closely with Xi in efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

At the same time, threats of mutual tariffs have sparked fears of a trade war, after Trump accused China of unfair practises that have cost American jobs.

The Washington Post reported late yesterday that the White House and senior Chinese officials are discussing a deal that would relax the severe penalties on ZTE, in exchange for unspecified demands from Trump.

Citing people briefed on the discussions, the Post said ZTE has become a bargaining chip as Washington seeks trade-related concessions while pushing for cooperation on sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

Beijing’s top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, is due in Washington this week for trade talks.

But the Post reported that a high-level Chinese delegation was in Washington on Friday and raised the issue of whether Washington could relax its stance on ZTE.

The newspaper also cited a veteran lobbyist as saying the high-powered Hogan Lovells law firm, which has represented ZTE, has been asking people close to the Trump administration for ways to alter the US position.

Cheng Xiaohe, an international relations professor at China’s Renmin University, said last week that Washington had sent Beijing a clear signal “through its attack on ZTE: compromise, make compromises” on trade.

“Otherwise, we will kill you.”

There has been an intense rivalry for supremacy in emerging technology fields such as artificial intelligence and 5G, the next-generation superfast wireless systems.

Cybersecurity ‘threat’

Against that background, the Pentagon cited security risks in banning personnel on US military bases from buying equipment from ZTE and fellow Chinese maker Huawei.

Trump’s conciliatory move quickly came under fire domestically.

“Our intelligence agencies have warned that ZTE technology and phones pose a major cyber security threat,” said Adam Schiff, who is the senior Democratic Congressman on the House Intelligence Committee.

“You should care more about our national security than Chinese jobs,” he wrote on Twitter.

David Frum, a former speechwriter for president George W. Bush, said Trump was sending mixed signals after scrapping the Iran nuclear deal and threatening sanctions on European countries that continue to do business with Tehran.

The US president earlier this year cited security concerns when he took the unusual step of blocking the proposed takeover, by a firm then-based in Singapore, of US chipmaker Qualcomm.

That case highlighted growing concerns about the rise of Chinese competitors.

“China and the United States are working well together on trade,” Trump said.

“But past negotiations have been so one sided in favor of China, for so many years, that it is hard for them to make a deal that benefits both countries,” he tweeted. “But be cool, it will all work out!”

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bodies of pilot and 7-year-old boy recovered after light aircraft crash in Offaly
72,365  27
2
Grieving father says his four children were killed by their grandfather in premeditated murder
63,315  10
3
Large live black beetle found in pre-washed bag of salad bought in Dublin Tesco
58,737  88
Fora
1
A 'slow adventure' tourist attraction will be rolled out from Dublin... to Longford
1,966  0
2
‘It’s frightening how we will suffer’: Why Irish drinks producers are fighting new labelling laws
325  0
3
'We say Eir lost, not that they dropped out': The National Broadband Plan's last man standing
220  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Connacht SFC
54,954  51
2
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
50,525  22
3
As it happened: Premier League final day match tracker
34,436  18
DailyEdge
1
10 of Graham Norton's best zingers from this year's Eurovision
12,933  5
2
A thread on Twitter is making people think Pam from The US Office was actually a bit of a wagon
11,121  0
3
"Israel is the rightful winner if we see it as a circus": The Netherlands reacts to the Eurovision results
5,961  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CENTRAL BANK
Sharon Donnery: 'There were no female role models, no one I could aspire to be like'
Sharon Donnery: 'There were no female role models, no one I could aspire to be like'
Check your mattress - €226 million in old Irish punts remains unaccounted for - and you can still redeem it
'I am really struggling': Thousands still left in tracker mortgage scandal limbo
ABORTION
Q&amp;A: Does the Eighth have to be repealed to legislate for fatal foetal abnormality cases?
Q&A: Does the Eighth have to be repealed to legislate for fatal foetal abnormality cases?
McGrath accuses Taoiseach of lobbying for ban on online referendum adverts
Q&A: Can pregnant women receive cancer treatment?
OPINION
Justice Minister: 'I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court'
Justice Minister: 'I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court'
Column: 'We are ill. We are not faking this illness. It is not in our heads'
Brian Merriman: 'Identity theatre is always relevant'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie