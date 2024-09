SEVERAL HIGH COURT cases over defective building blocks allegedly used in residential properties in Co Donegal were filed last week.

The cases, filed by Coleman Legal on behalf of those impacted by the issue, have been taken against Donegal County Council, the National Standards Authority and firms relating to concrete block manufacturer Cassidy Brothers Concrete, based in Donegal.

Homeowners, mainly in the north and north east of the country, saw concrete blocks, that were used to build their homes and were made with a natural mineral named muscovite mica, begin to crumble. The issue hit headlines in 2021.

The presence of mica absorbs moisture, weakens the concrete and causes the homes to crack and crumble. The plaintiffs argue that Donegal County Council, the National Standards Authority and Cassidy Brothers Concrete are at fault.

Several hundred cases were filed in the High Court over last week. It is understood that up to 1,500 individual cases are being taken by Coleman Legal LLP on behalf of the impacted homeowners.

It is further understood that a large team, headed by managing partner Dave Coleman, are dealing with the cases. The matter has yet to be have its first hearing before a judge.

Coleman Legal LLP, Donegal County Council, the National Standards Authority and Cassidy Brothers Concrete have all been contacted for comment.