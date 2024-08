GARDAÍ SEIZED €16 million worth of cannabis in Rosslare today, as part of an operation with Revenue agents.

738kg of cannabis and 70kg of cannabis resin with an estimated value of €16,000,080 were seized at Rosslare Europort.

The suspected illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers and Gardaí stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit which had disembarked a ferry.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.