16 PEOPLE ARE due to appear in court this morning after a series of arrests in north Co Dublin.

Gardaí working on Operation Thor have been investigating individuals engaging in targeted property crime and profiting from criminal activities

“Over recent weeks a number of arrest operations were carried out in the DMR North Division by Gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny districts,” a garda statement said.

“As part of the current investigative phase of Operation Thor, a total of 16 persons (13 males and 3 females) aged from 14 to 55 years old have been charged with 62 offences,” gardaí said.

The offences include burglary, theft, criminal damage, robbery and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

The 16 individuals are set to appear before various courts this morning, including the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ), Cloverhill District Court, Swords and Balbriggan District Court and Dublin Children’s Court.

Gardaí have said the operation is still active and ongoing.