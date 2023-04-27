Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 27 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Limerick
17 properties searched in Limerick as part of operation targeting organised crime group
‘Open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City are also being searched, supported by the Irish Defence Forces’, said a garda spokesperson.
1.6k
0
36 minutes ago

SEVENTEEN PROPERTIES ARE being searched in Limerick today as part of an operation targeting the activities of an organised crime group in the region.

An Garda Síochána is carrying out the intelligence led operation in Limerick city and county today.

The searches are being conducted by local gardaí, alongside the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), as well as the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

A garda spokesperson said: “Open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City are also being searched by An Garda Síochána, supported by the Irish Defence Forces”.

The spokesperson added that “further details of this operation will be provided when available”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags