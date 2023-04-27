17 properties searched in Limerick as part of operation targeting organised crime group

SEVENTEEN PROPERTIES ARE being searched in Limerick today as part of an operation targeting the activities of an organised crime group in the region.

An Garda Síochána is carrying out the intelligence led operation in Limerick city and county today.

The searches are being conducted by local gardaí, alongside the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), as well as the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

A garda spokesperson said: “Open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City are also being searched by An Garda Síochána, supported by the Irish Defence Forces”.

The spokesperson added that “further details of this operation will be provided when available”.