A BOY HAS died after getting into difficulty while swimming at the River Barrow at Milford, Co Carlow yesterday evening.

Following a search operation, the garda water unit recovered the body of the 17-year-old yesterday evening. Multiple emergency service units responded to the incident yesterday.

His remains have been transferred to Waterford University Hospital, where a postmortem examination will take place.

A file is being prepared for the coroner at this time.

