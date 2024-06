A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY has sadly died in a workplace accident in Co Cavan.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified after the fatal incident occurred at a premises in Cavan yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the accident shortly after 4.30pm.

Gardaí said in a statement: “A 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”

A file is to be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.