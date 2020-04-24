Gardaí ask for public's help in locating 17-year-old boy missing from Clare home

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing from his Clare home for six days.

Daniel Ohiku, who is 17 years old, who was last seen on Saturday 18 April at his home in Ennis.

Daniel is described as being approximately 5ft 10in in height, of slim build, and with black curly hair.

Anyone with any information on Daniel’s whereabouts or who can assist in locating him are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.