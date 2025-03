US GENETIC TESTING company 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy and is looking for a new buyer.

The company says 15 million customers have used the service for ancestry and health information since it was founded in 2006.

In the bankruptcy filing, 23andMe has said it agrees to pay $37.5m (€34.7m) in settlements following a 2023 hacking incident. Almost 7 million accounts were affected by the data breach.

The announcement has been met with warnings for customers to ask the company to delete their data.

Geoffrey Fowler, a tech columnist for the Washington Post, has said that there is a risk “that your data could get sold or transferred to a new company, which might want to use it for new purposes”.

So today we’re asking: Would you submit your DNA for ancestry testing?