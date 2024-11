FIANNA FÁIL’S ALBERT Dolan topped the first count poll in Galway East in a shock result, while his party colleague Minister Anne Rabbitte is in serious danger of losing her seat.

25 year-old Galway East native Albert Dolan is now narrowly behind independent candidate Seán Canney after the third count, but looks set to secure one of Galway East’s four seats.

Dolan became Galway’s youngest councillor in 2019 aged just 20, and held on to his seat for Athenry/Oranmore in June. He has established himself as a popular figure and exceeded the quota by hundreds of votes in 2019 and 2024 to be elected on the first count.

Dolan made history following the recent local elections by becoming Galway County Council’s youngest ever Cathaoirleach at the age of 25.

Advertisement

Dolan told reporters that he “could not believe” the results, and said he “has a duty to step up to the plate and try and deliver for young people”.

“That’s what politics is about, it’s about working together, it’s about engaging with people, and I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has come out to support me,” Dolan told RTÉ.

Albert Dolan on how he got interested in politics pic.twitter.com/xLBvxb9o5u — RTÉ Galway East (@RTEgalwayEAST) November 30, 2024

While Dolan had reason to celbrate the first count, picking up 10,140 first preference votes, outgoing Minister Anne Rabbitte is at risk of losing her seat.

Rabbitte, a Minister of State since July 2020, picked up 4,056 first preference votes, and remains in sixth place in Galway East after the third count.

The result will surely be a shock to the outgoing Minister of State, as Rabbitte was predicted to comfortably retain her seat.