Coronavirus: No deaths and 40 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that 40 new cases have been reported in the past day.

This brings to 25,929 the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic and 1,764 total deaths related to the disease.

The acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said in a statement: “Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups.

“75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.”

Glynn added that it “remains vital” for anyone concerned they have been in contact with a Covid-19 case or anyone experiencing symptoms to isolate and come forward for testing “without delay”.

A new milestone yesterday was reached as the official death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 650,000 people around the world.

The World Health Organization said its emergency committee would meet later this week to discuss the crisis, six months after the organisation declared the pandemic an international public health emergency.

Nearly a third of all deaths have occurred in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.