This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: No deaths and 40 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 5:48 PM
20 minutes ago 26,721 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162064
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing this month.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing this month.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing this month.
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that 40 new cases have been reported in the past day. 

This brings to 25,929 the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic and 1,764 total deaths related to the disease. 

The acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said in a statement: “Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups.

“75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.”

Glynn added that it “remains vital” for anyone concerned they have been in contact with a Covid-19 case or anyone experiencing symptoms to isolate and come forward for testing “without delay”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A new milestone yesterday was reached as the official death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 650,000 people around the world. 

The World Health Organization said its emergency committee would meet later this week to discuss the crisis, six months after the organisation declared the pandemic an international public health emergency.

Nearly a third of all deaths have occurred in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie