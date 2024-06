TWO INVESTIGATIONS HAVE begun in Co Donegal after more than 300 fish were found dead in the Skeoge River in Bridgend yesterday morning.

Environmental officers from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the state agency in charge of the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, arrived at the scene of the incident early yesterday morning.

IFI and Donegal County Council are gathering water samples to test for evidence of discharge in the water and both agencies will to continue to monitor and assess the cause of the event, which is still unknown.

Image of the fish found at the site. Inland Fisheries Ireland Inland Fisheries Ireland

According to a statement from IFI yesterday, the species fish that died were primarily juvenile brown trout and European eel.

Dead fish were observed by teams in a one kilometre stretch of the Skeoge River. Though it is too early to identify the cause, the IFI have said the incident is a “harmful ecological event”.