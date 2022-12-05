Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 6°C Monday 5 December 2022
3,500 people from over 130 countries to be conferred with Irish citizenship in Kerry

Four citizenship ceremonies will take place in Killarney both today and tomorrow.

53 minutes ago 2,433 Views 2 Comments
Sylwia Zablotna from Poland at a Citizenship Ceremony in 2018.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

3,500 PEOPLE WILL officially become Irish citizens today and tomorrow at ceremonies in Killarney, Co Kerry.

People from over 130 countries will receive their certificates of naturalisation and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State in four separate ceremonies at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney.

The ceremonies will take place both today and tomorrow. 

Minister of State for Justice James Browne and Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte are set to host the ceremonies, while retired High Court Judge Bryan McMahon and retired Judge Paddy McMahon will preside over the ceremonies. 

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, Minister Browne said the conferring of citizenship “opens new doors” for people to “enjoy the fundamental rights as set out in the Irish Constitution, to vote in referenda that may change the Constitution, to get and to travel with an Irish passport, to serve on a jury, to run for election to Government”.

“These are life changing rights and ones which I hope you enjoy,” he added.

Minister Rabbitte said that Ireland is a place of “great diversity and openness”.

“We do not ask of you to relinquish or replace your own sense of identity associated with your homeland when you become an Irish citizen. We want you to bring your culture, history and traditions with you. By sharing them with us, Ireland is richer for it,” she said.

The majority of the new citizens come from the UK (375), with people from India (326), Pakistan (282), Poland (170) and Syria (159) making up the five highest national groupings.

A total of 158 citizenship ceremonies have taken place since they were first introduced, with people from over 180 countries receiving their certificates of naturalisation.

Since 2011, approximately 155,000 people have received Irish citizenship since 2011.

In July 2020, Ireland was the first European country to host an e-citizenship ceremony as a response to Covid-19 restrictions. This was followed by three online celebration events in 2021.

In June, 950 people were conferred with Irish citizenship in the first in-person citizenship ceremonies since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

