EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #COBH: A man has died in hospital following serious assault in Cobh car park last Friday.

2. #DEPARTURE: Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon announced he will not contest next election, citing “toxicity” in politics.

3. #MICA: European Parliament backed a call for an “improved” mica scheme, that delivers “100% redress”

4. #MASSACHUSETTS: Dublin firefighter, who was in Boston for St Patrick’s Day, removed from plane and charged with rape.

5. #COURTS: A Garda sergeant is on trial in Dublin, accused of false imprisonment of woman and other offences