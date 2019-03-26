The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRUSH: The PSNI has said that the first police officers on the scene where three teenagers died following a crush on St Patrick’s Day in Cookstown “withdrew to await further police support”.

2. #SMOLLETT: US prosecutors have dropped all charges against television actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about a fabricated racist and homophobic hate crime, according to his lawyers.

3. #DEATH: An investigation has been launched at a Cork maternity hospital after the mother of a newborn baby was found dead on the floor of her room with her infant underneath her.

4. #METRO: The National Transport Authority has confirmed that the Metrolink project will not continue south of the Charlemont Luas stop in Dublin.

5. #DUP: The DUP has said that it won’t support Theresa May’s Brexit deal, opting instead for an extension to the Brexit process.