The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REPLACED: The DUP’s Paul Givan is to take over from Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s First Minister.

2. #LONDON: A British police officer pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard in March this year.

3. #INQUIRY: Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has written to Mother and Baby Home survivors to clarify that their personal testimonies could have been used to inform the outcomes of the commission of investigation.

4. #COURTS: Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of the murder of her three children by reason of insanity, has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital.

5. #BACK: Major media and government websites are live again after outages across several countries.