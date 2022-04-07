The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MIDLANDS TRIAL Four men have been convicted of a range of sexual assaults of a teenage girl in a car in the midlands in 2016. The jury found the defendants guilty of a number of charges after nine hours of deliberations.

2. #PASSPORT DELAYS Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that delays in processing first-time passport applications are due to a surge in demand for passports following the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. #ENERGY HIKES Flogas are the latest energy company to announce a price hike today, with the company set to increase prices for electricity and gas by almost 30% in May.

4. #LISA SMITH Lisa Smith’s lawyers have made a fresh bid to have the funding terrorism and ISIS membership charges against her dropped.

5. #CARBON TAX Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the carbon tax increase, set to come into effect next month, will be “offset” by the Government following more heated scenes in the Dáil over cost-of-living increases.

