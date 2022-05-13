The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORMONT The DUP have blocked the nomination of a new speaker this afternoon, preventing the Stormont Assembly from sitting.

2. #NATIONAL MATERNITY HOSPITAL The Master of the National Maternity Hospital says that he cannot understand the “vitriol of the opposition” to the proposed plans to colocate the hospital at the St Vincent’s Campus.

3. #TWITTER Billionaire Elon Musk has put his plans to buy social media giant Twitter on hold temporarily, but says he is still committed to the acquisition.

4. #WAGATHA CHRISTIE Colleen Rooney sent the post accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking private information to The Sun as a “last resort”, she told the High Court this afternoon at the start of her evidence.

5. #MILITARY AID The EU has pledged an additional €500 million worth of military aid to Ukraine this afternoon, calling for more pressure to be placed on Russia.

