Friday 13 May 2022
Elon Musk says his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter is 'temporarily on hold'

The Tesla chief executive tweeted the news this morning.

By Ian Curran Friday 13 May 2022, 11:29 AM
6 minutes ago 431 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5762835
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ELON MUSK HAS said this morning that his deal to take control of Twitter and take the listed company private is “temporarily on hold”.

The Tesla chief executive tweeted the news this morning along with a link to a Reuters report from earlier this month.

According to the report, Twitter estimated in a regulatory filing on 2 May “that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter” of 2022.

Reuters reported at the time that Twitter said in the filing it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, such as whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter and “potential uncertainty regarding our future plans and strategy.”

Musk — who has pledged to tackle spambots on Twitter —tweeted out the article, along with his own comment.

He tweeted, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

Twitter’s share price has fallen over 18% since Musk’s tweet.

More to follow…

