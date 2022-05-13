THE NEW NORTHERN Ireland Assembly meets at noon today with the DUP set to block the election of a Speaker.

Ninety MLAs will gather in the chamber after last week’s election saw Sinn Féin emerge as the largest party for the first time.

The DUP had previously indicated that it will not nominate for the position of deputy First Minister but it was confirmed on Wednesday that leader Jeffrey Donaldson has gone on further and will not sit in the Assembly ‘until this Protocol issue is resolved’.

