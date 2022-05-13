#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 May 2022
Liveblog

THE NEW NORTHERN Ireland Assembly meets at noon today with the DUP set to block the election of a Speaker.

Ninety MLAs will gather in the chamber after last week’s election saw Sinn Féin emerge as the largest party for the first time.

The DUP had previously indicated that it will not nominate for the position of deputy First Minister but it was confirmed on Wednesday that leader Jeffrey Donaldson has gone on further and will not sit in the Assembly  ‘until this Protocol issue is resolved’.

Follow the events as they happen here.

This is the Sinn Féin team of MLAs in the Assembly. The party won the same number of seats as last time out in 2017 but the DUP losing three means it is now the largest party. 

O’Neill says she encourages “other parties to urgently join us in the Executive”.

It’s only the DUP which is refusing to do this so that’s who that is aimed at. The UUP also has problems with the Protocol but party leader Doug Beattie has said they can best be solved with a Northern Ireland government in place. 

PastedImage-25442 Source: NI Assembly

We’re onto the next piece of business now. Essentially, Maskey has to read over the roll to ensure all is in order. 

To do that, the sitting is suspended for just under two hours until 2.30pm. 

We’ll keep this liveblog ticking over though with the devleopments outside the chamber. 

Maskey now invites the two Independents to come forward and sign the roll.

Both Claire Sugden and Alex Easton designate us ‘unionist’. Sugden is a former UUP member and Easton is formerly of the DUP. 

PastedImage-89943 Source: NI Assembly

The SDLP’s turn to sign the roll now. 

The party now has 8 MLAs, having lost 4 seats in the election. 

PastedImage-89798 Source: NI Assembly

This is about as close as we can get to the Roll of Membership, members officially take their seats by signing it.  

This can be done before the election of the Speaker or at any time during a sitting of the Assembly, the former is taking place here. 

A member cannot participate in proceedings until they have signed the Roll of Membership.

Before entering the chamber, Sinn Féin MLAs held a moment of remembrance for Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

shireen-abu-akleh-death Source: PA

Maskey now asks the 27 members of his own party to sign the roll. He also uses it as a chance to get some Irish in there, something he didn’t do for Alliance, DUP or People Before Profit: 

I’ll now ask members of the Sinn Féin party to sign the roll, le bhur dtoil.

Maskey, by the way, did not stand for re-election. 

Here’s the plan for the next few hours, the Roll of Membership is scheduled to take until 1pm when there’ll be a break until 2.30pm when the Speaker’s Business comes up. 

In short, most of the action (if you want to call it that) won’t be happening until about 2.45pm. 

PastedImage-24248 Source: NI Assembly

Here’s more of Donaldson’s explanation for his MLAs signing the roll but blocking the election of a speaker: 

I am here with my Assembly team today for the first sitting of the Assembly.

My members will be signing the roll and taking their seats for the first time.

As I have made clear this morning we have taken the decision not at this stage to support the election of a speaker.

I believe that we need to send a very clear message to the European Union and to our government that we are serious about getting this protocol sorted out. Because of the harm it is doing, undermining political stability, damaging the agreements that have formed the basis of political progress made in Northern Ireland, to our economy, contributing to the cost-of-living crisis, this matter needs to be dealt with.

While others sit on their hands we are not prepared to do that. We need decisive action taken by the government.

There’s former First Minister Paul Givan of the DUP, who resigned in February as part of unionist protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

givan

DUP members are now signing the Roll of Membership under the watchful eye of the clerk of the Assembly speaker Alex Maskey of Sinn Féin. 

The first order of business after the signing of the roll is the election of a new speaker and deputy speaker, the DUP has said it intends to block this

PastedImage-11893 Source: NI Assembly

MLAs must also make the following undertaking, a member cannot sign the Roll of Membership until they have given this undertaking: 

“I undertake:

  • to support the rule of law unequivocally in word and deed and to support all
  • efforts to uphold it;
  • to work collectively with the other members of the Assembly to achieve a
  • society free of paramilitarism;
  • to challenge all paramilitary activity and associated criminality;
  • to call for, and to work together with the other members of the Assembly to
  • achieve, the disbandment of all paramilitary organisations and their structures;
  • to challenge paramilitary attempts to control communities;
  • to support those who are determined to make the transition away from
  • paramilitarism;
  • to accept no authority, direction or control on my political activities other than
  • my democratic mandate alongside my own personal and party judgment.”

As the MLAs sign the roll of membership, they will designate as nationalist, unionist or other.

Alphabetically, the Alliance party is up first, their 17 MLAs will designate as ‘other’. 

al Source: NI Assembly

maskey Source: Youtube

Maskey is outlining that he’s been informed that Jeffrey Donaldson is not taking up his seat and is staying as an MP. 

Former party MP Emma Little-Pengelly has been co-opted to replace her leader on the Stormont benches.

Afternoon, Rónán Duffy here and we’ll get straight into it as current speaker Alex Maskey is already speaking.

