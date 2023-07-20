Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TALBOT STREET An American tourist is in a serious condition after he was attacked by a number of people on Talbot Street in Dublin City last night.
2. #REPORT Ireland fell to a disappointing defeat on their World Cup debut against Australia, with a 52nd-minute Steph Catley penalty ultimately settling matters as 75,784 fans watched on at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.
3. #GARDAÍ Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon.
4. #STRIKE Retained firefighters are to resume strike action next week after an “overwhelming majority” rejected proposed Labour Court recommendations.
5. #PINTS Publicans have said that news that Diageo are set to increase the price of its beers by 4 cent from next month is “hugely unfortunate” for the industry.
