Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 20 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
196
0
13 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TALBOT STREET An American tourist is in a serious condition after he was attacked by a number of people on Talbot Street in Dublin City last night.

2. #REPORT Ireland fell to a disappointing defeat on their World Cup debut against Australia, with a 52nd-minute Steph Catley penalty ultimately settling matters as 75,784 fans watched on at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

3. #GARDAÍ Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon.

4. #STRIKE Retained firefighters are to resume strike action next week after an “overwhelming majority” rejected proposed Labour Court recommendations.

5. #PINTS Publicans have said that news that Diageo are set to increase the price of its beers by 4 cent from next month is “hugely unfortunate” for the industry.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     