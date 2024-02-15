LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1.#BRAY Gardaí and emergency services are responding after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Bray main street in Wicklow.
2. #RTE Kevin Bakhurst has committed to seeking updated legal advice in relation to disclosing the details of exit packages of other executives at the national broadcaster.
3. #GAZA Israeli soldiers have stormed the largest hospital in south Gaza, where thousands of displaced people had been taking shelter.
4. #EU The European Commission has revised its forecast for the expected growth of the Irish economy in 2024 from 3% to 1.2% year-on-year .
5. #UNRWA Tánaiste Micheál Martin has accused Israel of a “disinformation campaign” against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza as he pledges additional funding for the aid organisation.
have your say