Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 3 February 2023 Dublin: 12°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
243
0
16 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GRAHAM CAREY A prominent anti-refugee campaigner has been barred from using social media after he appeared in court charged with incitement to hatred over online posts made earlier this week.

2. #SPY BALLOON US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a US official said.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES Trooper Shane Kearney will be discharged from Beaumont Hospital today and continue his recovery at home, the Defence Forces have announced

4. #REFUGEES The urgent plea from Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman to his ministerial colleagues to find large buildings and facilities to house refugees “is a reflection of the strain the system is under”, according to the finance minister

5. #RIP Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world’s best-known fragrance brands, died today at the age of 88.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags