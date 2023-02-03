Prominent anti-refugee protester appears in court charged with incitement to hatred

A PROMINENT ANTI-REFUGEE campaigner has appeared in court charged with incitement to hatred over online posts made earlier this week.

Graham Carey was arrested on Wednesday under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The Finglas man was charged with distributing recordings that were threatening, abusive or insulting and that were intended to stir up hatred or, with regard to all the circumstances, likely to stir up hatred.

According to the charge, the alleged offences took place on Monday of this week in contravention of Section 2 of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act, 1989.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old – from Dunsink Drive in Finglas – appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court this morning where Detective Sergeant Eamon Hoey gave details of his arrest, charge and caution.

When charged at 11.05pm last night, Carey said, according to the Detective Sergeant:

“In hindsight, it won’t be happening again. I will be taking a different approach going forward.”

Under his bail conditions, he must be at home from 9pm to 6am every day; he must surrender his passport; not attend or organise any protests or gatherings; not participate, host or publish any videos on social media platforms and stay away from centres housing refugees.

He has also been ordered to sign on twice a week in Cabra Garda Station.

He is due to appear again before Blanchardstown District Court on 28 April.