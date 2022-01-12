The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ADOPTION New legislation has been brought forward that will allow adopted people to receive records about their birth and early life, like birth certificates, care information and medical information.

2. #CLOSE CONTACTS Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that all close contacts who have received a booster jab and do not have symptoms will not have to restrict their movements from midnight tomorrow.

3. #NO 10 PARTY UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised in the House of Commons for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during the first Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020

4. #HOSPITALITY Current restrictions on hospitality are to remain in place until the end of the month, with Cabinet not set to decide on loosening restrictions until after 20 January.

5. #FOG A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster tonight and will be in effect until midday tomorrow.