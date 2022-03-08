#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,265 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704730
Image: Alona Rjabceva
Image: Alona Rjabceva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OIL BANS The US has announced that it will be banning imports of Russian oil to America, as the UK says it will be phasing out its use by the end of 2022.

2. #IRISH EMBASSY The Irish ambassador to Russia has been summoned to Moscow’s foreign ministry following an incident yesterday where a car crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

3. #UKRAINIAN RAPPORTEUR The European Parliament’s standing rapporteur on Ukraine described Irish MEP’s Clare Daly and Mick Wallace as “politically irrelevant” and questioned their motivations in a briefing this afternoon.

4. #FUEL PRICES Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that cutting fuel excise is under consideration by the Government to help tackle rising energy costs, following calls from the opposition in the Dáil

5. #REFUGEES Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that he regrets the UK’s approach to refugee policy after reports arose about UK ministers raising concerns about Ireland’s approach.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie