The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OIL BANS The US has announced that it will be banning imports of Russian oil to America, as the UK says it will be phasing out its use by the end of 2022.

2. #IRISH EMBASSY The Irish ambassador to Russia has been summoned to Moscow’s foreign ministry following an incident yesterday where a car crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

3. #UKRAINIAN RAPPORTEUR The European Parliament’s standing rapporteur on Ukraine described Irish MEP’s Clare Daly and Mick Wallace as “politically irrelevant” and questioned their motivations in a briefing this afternoon.

4. #FUEL PRICES Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that cutting fuel excise is under consideration by the Government to help tackle rising energy costs, following calls from the opposition in the Dáil

5. #REFUGEES Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that he regrets the UK’s approach to refugee policy after reports arose about UK ministers raising concerns about Ireland’s approach.